Natixis Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 164,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Patterson Companies by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on PDCO shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Leerink Partners reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $31.35 price objective (up previously from $29.00) on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Patterson Companies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $31.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.07 and a 200 day moving average of $26.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $31.79.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

