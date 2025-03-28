Natixis Advisors LLC Raises Stake in MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Free Report) by 95.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,004 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in MARA were worth $515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MARA during the third quarter worth $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MARA during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of MARA by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of MARA by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in MARA by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MARA opened at $13.64 on Friday. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $30.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 5.95.

MARA ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.56. MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $214.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.11 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

In other MARA news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $255,677.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,773,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,156,694.28. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $495,365.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,100,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,851,535.85. This trade represents a 0.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,226,825 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MARA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of MARA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of MARA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of MARA in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on MARA from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MARA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

