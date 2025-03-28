Natixis Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Natixis Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,864 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Gentherm alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in Gentherm by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 12,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 5,389 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 185.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 15,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 9,839 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 782,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,261,000 after acquiring an additional 150,310 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth about $15,400,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 486,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,426,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares during the period. 97.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Gentherm from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Gentherm Price Performance

Shares of THRM stock opened at $29.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Gentherm Incorporated has a one year low of $29.06 and a one year high of $57.96. The company has a market capitalization of $895.96 million, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.45.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.39). Gentherm had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $352.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

About Gentherm

(Free Report)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.