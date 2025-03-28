Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 3,347 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Knowles in the 4th quarter valued at $16,297,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Knowles by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 275,317 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after buying an additional 5,019 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 2.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,475,339 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,135,000 after buying an additional 265,814 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Knowles by 340.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,401 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 112,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Knowles by 74.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 31,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 13,320 shares during the period. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KN opened at $15.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Knowles Co. has a 12-month low of $15.13 and a 12-month high of $20.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.27.

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $142.50 million during the quarter. Knowles had a positive return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 34.66%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Craig Hallum cut Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

