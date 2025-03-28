Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 60,644 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 59.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 60,644 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get TELUS alerts:

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviso Financial Inc. raised its position in TELUS by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 336,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,568,000 after acquiring an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,396,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,409,000 after purchasing an additional 163,984 shares during the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TELUS by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,403,521 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,088,000 after purchasing an additional 169,577 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,085,000. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its holdings in TELUS by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 1,093,119 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,823,000 after purchasing an additional 32,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TU opened at $14.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.23. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $17.27.

TELUS Cuts Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. TELUS had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a $0.2829 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.92%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 226.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Cormark cut TELUS from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TELUS in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered shares of TELUS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Report on TELUS

TELUS Company Profile

(Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.