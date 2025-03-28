Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 83,624 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 55.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 83,624 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,139,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 430.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 179,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 145,542 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $692,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $531,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $733,000. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LUMN. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lumen Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.59.

Shares of LUMN opened at $4.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.05. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.97 and a 52-week high of $10.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -81.68 and a beta of 1.28.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

