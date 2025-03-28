Natixis Advisors LLC Takes Position in Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS)

Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG (NYSE:FMS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care during the fourth quarter valued at about $502,000. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care during the fourth quarter worth $983,000. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care during the fourth quarter worth $4,215,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care in the third quarter valued at $237,000. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care Price Performance

FMS stock opened at $24.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. Fresenius Medical Care AG has a 1 year low of $17.93 and a 1 year high of $25.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on FMS. Bank of America upgraded Fresenius Medical Care from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

Fresenius Medical Care Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG provides dialysis and related services for individuals with renal diseases in Germany, North America, and internationally. The company offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

