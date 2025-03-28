Natixis Advisors LLC Takes Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Virtu Financial by 38.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,974,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,419 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,918,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $12,196,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Virtu Financial by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 834,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,027,000 after acquiring an additional 183,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 538.4% in the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 193,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 163,454 shares during the period. 45.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtu Financial Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.28.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.32. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 27.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VIRT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 72,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $2,688,104.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,193.16. This represents a 44.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $1,253,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,070,006.64. This trade represents a 15.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,967 shares of company stock worth $5,213,964 in the last three months. 46.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

