Natixis Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,730 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 123,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Genworth Financial by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 799,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,589,000 after buying an additional 368,413 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 127,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 16,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GNW opened at $7.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average of $7.04.

Genworth Financial Profile

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 4.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS.

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

