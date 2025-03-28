NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. QSV Equity Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. QSV Equity Investors LLC now owns 77,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NTST shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on NETSTREIT from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at NETSTREIT

In other news, CEO Mark Manheimer bought 3,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.22 per share, with a total value of $55,035.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,493,735.44. This trade represents a 1.24 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders purchased 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $183,172 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NETSTREIT Price Performance

Shares of NTST opened at $15.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.69 and its 200-day moving average is $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 4.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.87 and a beta of 0.99. NETSTREIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97.

NETSTREIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is -525.00%.

NETSTREIT Profile

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Featured Stories

