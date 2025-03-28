Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3.41 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04). Nostrum Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 14,125 shares changing hands.

Get Nostrum Oil & Gas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8 ($0.10) target price on shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Nostrum Oil & Gas

Nostrum Oil & Gas Price Performance

About Nostrum Oil & Gas

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -384.25. The firm has a market cap of £7.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.10, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.33.

(Get Free Report)

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.