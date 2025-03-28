Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Okta during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the third quarter worth $32,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Okta in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,704 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $217,672.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,191. The trade was a 9.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 3,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.85, for a total transaction of $293,738.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 763,901 shares of company stock worth $70,880,205. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Okta Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKTA stock opened at $111.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of -317.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.43. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.56 and a 12-month high of $118.07.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Okta from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.29.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

