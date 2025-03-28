Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Papa Johns International were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZZA. Irth Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Papa Johns International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,883,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Papa Johns International by 142.3% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 13,297 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Papa Johns International during the 4th quarter worth $559,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Papa Johns International in the 4th quarter worth $5,647,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Papa Johns International by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,011,000 after acquiring an additional 59,404 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on PZZA. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Papa Johns International from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Papa Johns International in a report on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Papa Johns International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

Papa Johns International Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $41.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.46. Papa Johns International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $68.66.

Papa Johns International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.02%.

Papa Johns International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

