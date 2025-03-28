Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,272,000 after purchasing an additional 28,871 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,504,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,939,000 after buying an additional 86,592 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $13,788,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 950,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,575,000 after acquiring an additional 36,270 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 746,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,193,000 after acquiring an additional 354,116 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James set a $14.00 price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Compass Point lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.86.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:PEB opened at $10.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.57, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $9.97 and a 1-year high of $16.06.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.30%.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

(Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.