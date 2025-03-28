Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires New Position in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 17,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RMAX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in RE/MAX by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 116,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 59,477 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of RE/MAX by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RE/MAX by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 9,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE:RMAX opened at $8.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.47 million, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.00. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $14.31.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.10). RE/MAX had a net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 38.69%. The firm had revenue of $72.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.34 million. Research analysts anticipate that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 13,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.45 per share, with a total value of $142,496.20. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,221,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,660,818.95. The trade was a 0.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 40,434 shares of company stock valued at $410,729 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.99% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

