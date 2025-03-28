Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 18,740 HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,633,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 4.6% in the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 1,562,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,624,000 after purchasing an additional 68,855 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 422,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 494.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 670,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,574,000 after buying an additional 557,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in HomeStreet by 20.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

HMST stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.09 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.45.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). HomeStreet had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a negative net margin of 40.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management services.

