Proficio Capital Partners LLC Invests $224,000 in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,823 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in METC. Pingora Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 330.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 180,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total transaction of $1,595,855.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 708,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,244,568.82. The trade was a 20.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Xi, L sold 83,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $722,129.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,059,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,125,816.49. This represents a 7.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 922,582 shares of company stock valued at $7,898,023. Insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Price Performance

METC opened at $8.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $375.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.17. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $17.23.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $170.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.0688 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is 245.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on METC shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

Ramaco Resources Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc engages in the development, operation, and sale of metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project that covers an area of approximately 20,200 acres located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property covering an area of approximately 62,500 acres situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property, which covers an area of approximately 64,050 acres is located in Virginia; the Maben property covering an area of approximately 28,000 acres situated in southwestern Pennsylvania southern West Virginia; and the Brook Mine property that covers an area of approximately 16,000 acres located in northeastern Wyoming.

