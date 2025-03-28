Proficio Capital Partners LLC Takes $176,000 Position in Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blue Foundry Bancorp (NASDAQ:BLFY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLFY. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blue Foundry Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. 56.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLFY stock opened at $9.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.08. Blue Foundry Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Blue Foundry Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BLFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Blue Foundry Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blue Foundry Bancorp will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Blue Foundry Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Blue Foundry Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for Blue Foundry Bank, a savings bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers saving, time, and non-interest bearing deposits; demand accounts; and loans, such as one-to-four family residential property, multi-family, residential real estate, non-residential real estate, consumer, construction, and commercial and industrial loans, as well as junior liens and home equity lines of credit.

