PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Holdings Cut by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in PROG were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get PROG alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in PROG by 1.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,430,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,846,000 after buying an additional 30,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PROG by 6.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,776,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,137,000 after acquiring an additional 114,498 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in PROG by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 779,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,951,000 after purchasing an additional 209,805 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in PROG by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 414,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,090,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in PROG by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 377,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,951,000 after purchasing an additional 34,020 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROG Stock Performance

PRG opened at $27.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 2.14. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.93 and a 1-year high of $50.28.

PROG Increases Dividend

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. PROG had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $623.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. PROG’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This is a positive change from PROG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. PROG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRG. Jefferies Financial Group cut PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Cowen raised PROG to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of PROG in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PROG has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PROG

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Douglas C. Curling bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.88 per share, for a total transaction of $298,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,880.44. The trade was a 27.85 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Caroline Sio-Chin Sheu bought 1,650 shares of PROG stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.01 per share, with a total value of $46,216.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,330.91. The trade was a 9.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PROG Company Profile

(Free Report)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.