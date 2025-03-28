Raymond James Financial Inc. Makes New $3.64 Million Investment in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 75,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 268.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 3,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF stock opened at $55.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $47.11 and a 1 year high of $57.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.51.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1458 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

