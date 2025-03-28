Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,350 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 8,598 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 60,452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,779,212 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $85,405,000 after acquiring an additional 117,117 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Rogers Communications by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 582,791 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,793,000 after acquiring an additional 125,183 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,194 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,443,877 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,330,000 after purchasing an additional 280,779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

RCI stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.67. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84.

Rogers Communications Cuts Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 25.19%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.347 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Rogers Communications in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping and express pickup services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

