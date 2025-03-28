Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 744 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 208.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

Sabra Health Care REIT Price Performance

Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $17.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.32. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $20.03. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.67.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $182.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.01 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 226.42%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Profile

(Free Report)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.