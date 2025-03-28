Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Sabre were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Sabre alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sabre by 403.5% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 91,116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 73,018 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabre by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,454,914 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,020,000 after acquiring an additional 39,509 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 44.2% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 438,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 134,340 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sabre by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,849 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Sabre by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 189,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 51,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SABR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Sabre in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Sabre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $6.10 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Sabre Stock Down 1.5 %

SABR stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.58. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.62. Sabre Co. has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $4.63.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $714.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Sabre Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.