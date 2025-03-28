Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.42 and traded as high as $4.64. Schroders shares last traded at $4.64, with a volume of 520 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHNWF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Schroders from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHNWF
Schroders Trading Down 5.4 %
About Schroders
Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Schroders
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.