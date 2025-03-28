Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.42 and traded as high as $4.64. Schroders shares last traded at $4.64, with a volume of 520 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHNWF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Schroders in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Schroders from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Schroders Trading Down 5.4 %

About Schroders

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average is $4.35.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

