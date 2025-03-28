Short Interest in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN) Drops By 80.2%

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 80.2% from the February 28th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ACGLN opened at $17.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.27. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $17.35 and a one year high of $20.99.

Arch Capital Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 15th will be paid a $0.2844 dividend. This is an increase from Arch Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

