Short Interest in Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG) Declines By 85.1%

Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 85.1% from the February 28th total of 4,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Aging Population ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Black Swift Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF by 708.0% during the 4th quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 86,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 75,505 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Global X Aging Population ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,476,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Aging Population ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $989,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $584,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Aging Population ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $480,000.

Global X Aging Population ETF Stock Performance

AGNG opened at $31.32 on Friday. Global X Aging Population ETF has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $33.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.82 million, a PE ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.76.

About Global X Aging Population ETF

The Global X Aging Population ETF (AGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Aging Population Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies from developed markets, whose revenue or main business purpose is tied to enhancing and elongating the lives of senior citizens. AGNG was launched on May 9, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

