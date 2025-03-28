SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Stock Position Boosted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 302.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,578 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $502,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 31,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,030,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $98.78 on Friday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $95.18 and a 52-week high of $126.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.91.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Increases Dividend

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.313 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

