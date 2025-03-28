Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC decreased its position in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GPCR – Free Report) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,216 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Structure Therapeutics were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd boosted its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Structure Therapeutics by 4,155.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Structure Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Structure Therapeutics by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPCR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Structure Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPCR opened at $19.94 on Friday. Structure Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $62.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.95 and a beta of -2.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.35.

Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Structure Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Structure Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage global biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers novel oral therapeutics to treat a range of chronic diseases with unmet medical needs. The company’s lead product candidate is GSBR-1290, an oral and biased small molecule agonist of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor, a validated G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) drug target for type-2 diabetes mellitus and obesity.

