Swiss National Bank Acquires 1,100 Shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Vicor were worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vicor alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vicor in the third quarter worth $230,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vicor by 6.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,703,000 after buying an additional 12,203 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Vicor by 15.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 87,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 11,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor in the third quarter valued at $369,000. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicor Price Performance

VICR stock opened at $50.63 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a 12 month low of $30.90 and a 12 month high of $65.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.93 and its 200 day moving average is $49.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 97.37 and a beta of 1.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The electronics maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $96.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.03 million. Vicor had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 4.29%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VICR shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vicor in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Craig Hallum raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Vicor

Insider Buying and Selling at Vicor

In other news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $122,971.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,178,369.38. The trade was a 5.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.91, for a total transaction of $103,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,642 shares of company stock valued at $819,890 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

About Vicor

(Free Report)

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components provide AC line rectification, input filtering, power factor correction, and transient protection; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.