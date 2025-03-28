Swiss National Bank Buys 16,200 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 146,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get UMH Properties alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UMH. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties in the 4th quarter worth $23,396,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in UMH Properties by 44.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,802,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,127,000 after purchasing an additional 863,089 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in UMH Properties by 476.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 335,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,607,000 after buying an additional 277,590 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,421,000. Finally, Brookfield Corp ON purchased a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,331,000. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on UMH shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.17.

UMH Properties Price Performance

UMH stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $20.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 142.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.78.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.21. UMH Properties had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 6.06%. The firm had revenue of ($126.74) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.73 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

UMH Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,866.67%.

UMH Properties Profile

(Free Report)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.