Swiss National Bank Grows Position in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) by 59.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 280,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in NextDecade were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NextDecade in the third quarter worth $153,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,064,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,015,000 after buying an additional 321,603 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 236.7% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 386,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 271,458 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of NextDecade by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 59,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 25,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextDecade by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 144,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 19,939 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextDecade Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NEXT opened at $8.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.51 and a beta of 1.18. NextDecade Co. has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $9.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

NextDecade Profile

NextDecade ( NASDAQ:NEXT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.67). As a group, research analysts expect that NextDecade Co. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

