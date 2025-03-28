Swiss National Bank Grows Stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 30.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Helen of Troy by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on HELE. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Helen of Troy from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $54.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $48.05 and a 1 year high of $116.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $530.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

