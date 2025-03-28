Swiss National Bank Has $2.21 Million Stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $8.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $869.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.90. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $28.23.

In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 26,807 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $326,509.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 941,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,462,780.70. This trade represents a 2.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $352,551 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $55.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Intellia Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.56.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

