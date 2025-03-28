Swiss National Bank Has $2.53 Million Stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 263,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LEG. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 555.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 64.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on LEG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

Shares of LEG stock opened at $8.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.11. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $19.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.03.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.36%.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.

