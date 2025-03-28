Swiss National Bank Invests $2.18 Million in Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS)

Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Onestream, Inc. (NASDAQ:OS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 76,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Onestream during the 3rd quarter worth $5,617,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Onestream during the third quarter worth about $2,170,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Onestream during the third quarter worth about $29,381,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onestream in the third quarter worth approximately $3,667,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Onestream in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,950,000.

In related news, CFO William A. Koefoed sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OS shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Onestream from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Onestream from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Onestream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens began coverage on Onestream in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Onestream in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.68.

Shares of NASDAQ OS opened at $23.22 on Friday. Onestream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $35.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.68.

Onestream (NASDAQ:OS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. Sell-side analysts forecast that Onestream, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneStream, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of artificial intelligence (AI) based enterprise finance platform. The firm offers Digital Finance Cloud, an AI-enabled and extensible software platform that unifies core financial functions and operational data and processes. Its platform focuses on forming a comprehensive, dynamic, and predictive view of the entire enterprise, providing corporate leaders with the control, visibility, and agility required to proactively adjust business strategy and day-to-day execution.

