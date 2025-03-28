Swiss National Bank Purchases 47,000 Shares of CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) by 144.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in CG Oncology were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CG Oncology by 114.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after buying an additional 202,262 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of CG Oncology by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of CG Oncology by 83,581.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,494,000 after purchasing an additional 145,432 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of CG Oncology by 876.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 26,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 23,931 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CG Oncology by 103.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 13,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

CG Oncology stock opened at $26.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.96 and a 200-day moving average of $31.94. CG Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $46.99.

CGON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on CG Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

In other CG Oncology news, Director Leonard E. Post sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $29,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

