Swiss National Bank Raises Position in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 196,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 283.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 11,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arlo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Arlo Technologies stock opened at $10.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -42.10 and a beta of 1.66. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $17.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ARLO. Roth Capital set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arlo Technologies

In other Arlo Technologies news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 6,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $75,819.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 612,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,544.50. This represents a 1.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae sold 46,866 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $546,457.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,161,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,862,763.52. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,017,441 shares of company stock worth $11,448,097 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers Arlo Essential Cameras and Doorbells (2nd Generation) delivers smart home protection, including automated privacy shield, 180-degree field of view, and 2K video resolution; Arlo Home Security System, an all-in-one multi-sensor that provides access to security experts for monitoring and responding to emergency situations; Arlo Pro 5S, a wireless 2K video resolution security camera; Arlo Go 2, a camera for monitoring remote areas, large properties, construction sites, vacation homes, boat or RV slips, and hard-to-access areas; Arlo Ultra 2 provides 4K video with HDR, an ultra-wide, 180-degree field of view, auto zoom and tracking on moving objects, and color night vision; and Arlo Floodlight Camera, a wire-free floodlight camera.

