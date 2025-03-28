Swiss National Bank Raises Position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Dyne Therapeutics were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $34,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 898.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Dyne Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Up 4.8 %

Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.66. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.72 and a twelve month high of $47.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.04. Equities analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DYN. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James upgraded Dyne Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.46.

Insider Transactions at Dyne Therapeutics

In related news, insider Oxana Beskrovnaya sold 2,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $36,242.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 199,087 shares in the company, valued at $2,777,263.65. The trade was a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 6,237 shares of company stock valued at $77,760 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

