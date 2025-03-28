Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Position Trimmed by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,288 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,015 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 16,600.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 167 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Teleflex by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 238.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $220.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $275.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.63.

TFX stock opened at $139.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $128.55 and a 12 month high of $249.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.50.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $795.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.24 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 7.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 95.77%.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

