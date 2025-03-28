The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 65.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,352 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 180,900.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Mosaic from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Mosaic from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Mosaic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.67.

Mosaic stock opened at $27.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $22.48 and a 52 week high of $33.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 160.00%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

