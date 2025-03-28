Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 14,497 Shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,497 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Fox Factory were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 80.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Fox Factory by 23.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in Fox Factory during the 3rd quarter valued at about $319,000.

Fox Factory Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $25.74 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $54.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 99.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $352.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.31 million. Analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FOXF. StockNews.com raised shares of Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Fox Factory from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fox Factory from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.14.

View Our Latest Report on Fox Factory

Fox Factory Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.