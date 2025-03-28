Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 784 Shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 155.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF during the third quarter valued at $567,000. World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 37.2% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $269,000.

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VLU opened at $185.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.52. The firm has a market cap of $422.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.02. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.96 and a fifty-two week high of $195.93.

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Cuts Dividend

About SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.9117 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (VLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Low Valuation Tilt index. The fund tracks an index that weights securities according to a combination of fundamental factors, and aims to find those with lower prices relative to valuations. VLU was launched on Oct 24, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.