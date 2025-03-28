Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 93.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,935 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 228,559 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SSD shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Simpson Manufacturing from $196.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, EVP Michael Andersen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.98, for a total value of $169,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,523.80. This represents a 10.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simpson Manufacturing Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SSD stock opened at $158.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.39. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.74 and a 1 year high of $206.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 14.44%. Research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 14.74%.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

