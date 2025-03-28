Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth about $590,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the third quarter worth $793,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 851,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,539,000 after acquiring an additional 13,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 36.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,729,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CARR. Mizuho raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upgraded Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.27.

NYSE CARR opened at $65.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25. Carrier Global Co. has a one year low of $53.33 and a one year high of $83.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

