Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Free Report) by 195.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,918 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in CorVel were worth $2,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in CorVel by 196.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 690,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,775,000 after acquiring an additional 457,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CorVel by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 360,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CorVel by 203.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,111,000 after buying an additional 175,408 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CorVel by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000,000 after buying an additional 9,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in CorVel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,123,000. 51.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th.

In other CorVel news, Director Jeffrey J. Michael sold 10,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.45, for a total transaction of $1,220,046.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 568,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,179,699.50. This represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Hoops sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.39, for a total transaction of $1,187,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,811.07. This trade represents a 7.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,824,115. 47.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CorVel stock opened at $111.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.34. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $76.20 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 65.85 and a beta of 1.06.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 10.12%.

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

