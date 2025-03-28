Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) by 226.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 157,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,325 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $2,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 39,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 99.6% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other MDU Resources Group news, Director Dennis W. Johnson acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.64 per share, with a total value of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 180,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,962.24. This trade represents a 19.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered MDU Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

MDU Resources Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MDU opened at $16.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.81. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $20.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 10.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

