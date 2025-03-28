Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 70.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 7,261 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Ryder System were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 4.7% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

R opened at $143.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.03 and its 200 day moving average is $154.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.23. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.88 and a 12-month high of $171.78.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.06. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.22%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Ryder System from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ryder System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

