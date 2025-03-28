Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.35 Million Stock Holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 172,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,000 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 630,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 48,558 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 7,358 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $8,765,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 698,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,635,000 after purchasing an additional 45,878 shares during the period.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:ISD opened at $14.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.95. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $14.49.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Announces Dividend

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody’s Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services).

