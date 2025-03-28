Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.39 Million Stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 516 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.08% of Otter Tail worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the third quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the third quarter worth $238,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 4th quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 359.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,514,000 after buying an additional 55,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Otter Tail Stock Performance

Shares of OTTR opened at $80.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Otter Tail Co. has a one year low of $71.66 and a one year high of $100.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.58.

Otter Tail Increases Dividend

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $303.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.75 million. As a group, analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a boost from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.29%.

Otter Tail Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Manufacturing, and Plastics. The Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator markets.

