Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $2.40 Million Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,696 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,618,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,454,000 after buying an additional 774,438 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 3,195.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 586,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,366,000 after acquiring an additional 568,594 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,764,103 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $100,309,000 after acquiring an additional 445,540 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 4,509.5% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 378,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,752,000 after acquiring an additional 370,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,963,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,427,000 after purchasing an additional 361,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $407,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 259,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,820,789.60. This represents a 4.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $690,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,976.90. This trade represents a 38.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,701 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

Shares of BWA opened at $28.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.16 and a 200 day moving average of $32.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $38.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 2.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BWA shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.06.

Read Our Latest Report on BWA

About BorgWarner

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.